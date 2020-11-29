Margaret "Peggy" Stippich
September 4, 1933 - November 25, 2020
Lexington, Kentucky - Margaret "Peggy" Stippich, 87, wife of the late Ted Stippich, passed away on Nov. 25, 2020. Loving mother to 4 children, Mary Kay (Mike) Raponi, Mark Stippich, Jane (Jim) DeRossett and the late Ann Stippich who died August 8, 2020. She also leaves to cherish her memory 5 grandchildren, a great-granddaughter, and many nieces and nephews. A Mass for the family will be held at Pax Christi Catholic Church.