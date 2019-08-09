Home

Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
Margarette Scanlon Gundry


1935 - 2019
GUNDRY Margarette Scanlon, 83, wife of Art Gundry and widow of John J. Scanlon, died Aug. 6, 2019 at Baptist Health Lexington. Born Aug. 15, 1935 in Richmond, KY, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Nancy Elam Burgess. Mrs. Gundry was a retired registered nurse and case manager at Central Baptist Hospital. Survivors include three children, Paul (Annette) Scanlon, Alan (Terri Lundrum) Scanlon, and Tina Scanlon (Terry) Hughes; four grandchildren, Cori (T.J.) Doyle, Brittany Scanlon, Allison Hughes, and Jacklyn Hughes; and three great grandchildren, Maddox Doyle, Ty Doyle, and Blanca Scanlon. Funeral services will be held 10 am Mon., Aug. 12 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. by Dr. Robert Baker. Burial will follow in Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Sun. at the funeral home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 9, 2019
