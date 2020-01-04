|
Margarette Dee Semones, 93, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at home in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky. She was born November 30, 1926 in Jessamine County, Kentucky to the late George Everette and Mable Sparks Hager. Margarette was a graduate of Nicholasville High School and a member of Versailles United Methodist Church. In 2004 she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, John William “Big Daddy” Semones. In addition to her husband and parents she was also preceded in death by her son, John W. Semones, II and her brother, G. W. Hager. Margarette leaves to cherish her memories a daughter, Donna Seeberger, Lawrenceburg, daughter-in-law, Kathy Semones, Versailles, sister-in-law, Alice Hager, Nicholasville, grandchildren, Bill (Hannah) Semones, Versailles, Kelli (Michael) Firquin, Versailles, great-grandchild, Quinn Semones, five nieces and one nephew. Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:00 pm on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home, Dr. Tim Crook officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 11:00 am. Interment will follow the service at Versailles Cemetery where pallbearers will be, Bill Semones, Michael Firquin, Bobby Curtsinger, Jeff Semones, Steve Hogg and Wayne Sills. Honorary pallbearers will be Edith Hogg, Della Rose, Emily Curtsinger, Rita Kirtley, Billy and Etta Mae Sills. Memorial contributions are suggested to Versailles United Methodist Church, 230 Paynes Mill Road, Versailles, KY 40383. Condolences may be left online at www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 4, 2020