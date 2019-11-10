|
|
88, passed away Sun, Nov 3, 2019. A native of Camden, New Jersey, Margaritte was born June 8, 1931 to the late Frank and Emma Brass Percival. A member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seaton, Margaritte was very active in earlier years, taking part in church functions, caring for her handicapped daughter, gardening, and just enjoying every day. Her favorite past times were taking long walks and knitting, but what she really loved was God and family. Margaritte is survived by her daughters, Diane (John) Milburn, Lexington, Susan (the late Barry)Mattingly, Lexington, and Joanne Hart, MO; sons, Frank Joseph (Sharon) Bode, AR and Christopher (Lucy) Bode, HI; grandchildren, Paige, Frank, Gina, Cheri, John Jr., David, Sarah, Lea; and 18 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Roseann Bode and a brother, Raymond Bode. A Memorial Mass will be held 11a, Sat, Nov 16, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seaton with Father Danny Schwendeman officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests Memorial Donations to the Alzheimer’s Association. ClarkLegacyCenter.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 10, 2019