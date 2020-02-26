|
MANONGDO Margie O., 85, beloved wife of the late Dr. Ernesto M. Manongdo, passed away February 13, 2020 in Lexington, Kentucky. Margie was born in Naga City, Camarines Sur, Philippines on January 25, 1935 to the late Bernardo Anastacio and Nellie Brown; however, Margie's late Uncle Marcelo and Aunt Margarita Ocampo raised her as their own daughter. Margie is survived by siblings Elena Miranda and Bernardo Anastacio as well as many nieces, nephews and godchildren, including locally Romy Corales, Dr. Danny Corales and Lino Bermundo; she is preceded in death by siblings Dolores Cinco and Luis Anastacio. Margie received her Business Administration Degree from University of the East in Manila. After marriage, Margie and Ernie immigrated to the United States in 1971. Margie worked at the Lexington Fayette-Urban County Government as Administrative Assistant. An active member of Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary Church, Margie was a long-time Thursday adorer. She served as secretary and as treasurer of the Bluegrass Filipino American Association. In 1990-91, Margie also served as president of the Lexington Lioness Club. Margie loved to cook, entertain, read and play mahjong. She was a generous, jovial lady whom will be missed dearly by family and friends. Visitation is Friday, February 28, 2020 at Kerr Brothers, 3421 Harrodsburg Road, Lexington, KY from 5-8 PM. A funeral mass with Father Aldrin Tayag is scheduled at Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary Church on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 9:30 AM. Entombment will follow at Lexington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to MQHR Church, 601 Hill N Dale Road, Lexington, KY 40503.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 26, 2020