LeGRAND Mari, 69, Lexington, beloved and devoted mother of Laura "Teder" Lusk (John), and sister of John H. Kiebler (Betty), died Monday August 19, 2019 at the Hospice Care Center in Lexington, KY. She was the daughter of the late John Howard Kiebler and Kathryn Elizabeth Walsh Kiebler. Mrs. LeGrand received her B.A. and M.A. degrees from the University of Kentucky and obtained Rank 1 from Georgetown College. She taught High School English in Fayette County for 28 years. Teaching was her passion. She was a fierce advocate of her students and instrumental in helping them recognize and follow their dreams. In her pursuit of an ever deepening faith, Mari attended numerous Bible Studies, retreats and was an avid reader. In addition to her daughter and brother, she is survived by three granddaughters, Jenna, Leah, and Hanna; nephew, David (Rachael) Kiebler; niece Katie (Jonathan) McClelland; two great nieces; numerous loved ones from the Kirkland family; and very special friends whose love enriched her life like a gift to be treasured. Funeral services will be held at 11:30am Friday, August 23rd at Centenary United Methodist Church, 2800 Tates Creek Rd., Lexington, KY by Rev. James Williams. Burial will follow in Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 9:30am Friday until time of church service. Pallbearers will be David Kiebler, John Lusk, Jonathan McClelland, Joe Blacketer, John Brooks Ward and Bill Ferry. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Discipleship Ministries of Centenary United Methodist Church. Many people kept Mari and her family in their thoughts and prayers. Please know it gave us strength and comfort. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. handling arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 21, 2019