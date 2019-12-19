|
|
PERRY Maria Maxwell, passed away on Dec. 14, 2019. She was the daughter of the late George L. and Katherine Thraves Maxwell of Tuxedo Park, NY. Maria was a graduate of the New York School of Interior Design and spent her career as an interior designer in NYC. She held memberships at Idle Hour Country Club, Keeneland Association, and Thoroughbred Club of America. She was active at Christ Church Cathedral in Lexington. Maria leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Marie (Peter) Taaffe of Midway, KY, her brother, George L. Maxwell of New York City, NY, her grandson Baker Maxwell Humes of Midway, KY, and her granddaughter Madison Campbell Humes of New York City, NY. Services will be announced in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, make donations in memory of Marie Maxwell Perry to Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation, P.O. Box 3387, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 or the Lexington Humane Society. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 19, 2019