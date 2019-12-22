|
74, passed from this life on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Rockcastle Regional Hospital. She was born in Rockcastle County, KY on July 26, 1945 the daughter of Fairbanks and Dessie Hazel Mink Pennington. She was a homemaker and a member of Brodhead Christian Church. She is survived by her husband, Effie Brummett; a son, Shawn Bray of Hamilton, OH; three daughters, Chelsea Bray and Ryan Lair of Columbus, OH, and Paula Peel and Marsha and Wesley Weinel, both of Cincinnati, OH; a brother, Gary and Charlene Pennington of Mt. Vernon; and a sister, Debbie and Tim Goode of Mt. Vernon. Also surviving are grandchildren, Joshua Bray, Nicholas Nunn, Adam and Liz Bray, Wesley Weinel, Katie Weinel, and Zachary Hull; and several great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fairbanks and Dessie Pingleton. Funeral services for Mrs. Brummett will be conducted Sunday, December 22 at 2:00 PM at the Dowell & Martin Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Friends may call at Dowell & Martin Funeral Home after 12:00 PM Sunday. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook page to view Mrs. Brummett’s online obituary.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 22, 2019