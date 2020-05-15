On May 7, 2020 Marian Eugenia Brannon accepted her wings and soared into eternity. Born February 13, 1962 to the late Joan Howard and Marion Brannon of Lexington, KY. Marian lived in Toledo, Ohio for many years and recently relocated to Louisville, KY to be cared for by family during her cancer journey. Marian grew up in Lexington, KY. She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church and attended Tates Creek High School, University of KY, received her master’s degree in Ohio and was enrolled in a Unity Worldwide Ministry program. She served in the US Army, stationed in San Antonio, Texas and later in the Army Reserves. Marian was a radiant soul, who beamed joy into any space she entered. She worked tirelessly supporting the personal growth and empowerment of others. In 1995 Marian moved to Toledo, Ohio where she worked at SASI, Lucas County Family Council, and served the community as a parent advocacy consultant and training specialist. She created Inspired! through which she was a motivational speaker and coach. Marian was the Spiritual Leader at Unity of Toledo and a member of the Buddhist Temple of Toledo where she was known as Myozen. She is survived by siblings, Desni (Jacqueline) Brannon, Lionel Brannon, Joan Brannon, Rodney Brannon; children, David (Teresa) White Jr., Mahdi Brannon Blackshear; grandchildren, David White III, Azalea Joy, close family members, Vickie Smith Brown, Scheron Chappell, uncle, Eugene Howard and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition, Marian had many close friends in Toledo and Lexington. She was preceded in death by brother Hosea Brannon. A private graveside service will be held at Steele Cemetery in Versailles, KY. Please join us in prayer from your homes on Saturday, May 16 at 3pm. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date. Friends and family are encourages to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Marian's tribute page at www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 15, 2020.