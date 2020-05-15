Marian E. Brannon
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On May 7, 2020 Marian Eugenia Brannon accepted her wings and soared into eternity. Born February 13, 1962 to the late Joan Howard and Marion Brannon of Lexington, KY. Marian lived in Toledo, Ohio for many years and recently relocated to Louisville, KY to be cared for by family during her cancer journey. Marian grew up in Lexington, KY. She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church and attended Tates Creek High School, University of KY, received her master’s degree in Ohio and was enrolled in a Unity Worldwide Ministry program. She served in the US Army, stationed in San Antonio, Texas and later in the Army Reserves. Marian was a radiant soul, who beamed joy into any space she entered. She worked tirelessly supporting the personal growth and empowerment of others. In 1995 Marian moved to Toledo, Ohio where she worked at SASI, Lucas County Family Council, and served the community as a parent advocacy consultant and training specialist. She created Inspired! through which she was a motivational speaker and coach. Marian was the Spiritual Leader at Unity of Toledo and a member of the Buddhist Temple of Toledo where she was known as Myozen. She is survived by siblings, Desni (Jacqueline) Brannon, Lionel Brannon, Joan Brannon, Rodney Brannon; children, David (Teresa) White Jr., Mahdi Brannon Blackshear; grandchildren, David White III, Azalea Joy, close family members, Vickie Smith Brown, Scheron Chappell, uncle, Eugene Howard and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition, Marian had many close friends in Toledo and Lexington. She was preceded in death by brother Hosea Brannon. A private graveside service will be held at Steele Cemetery in Versailles, KY. Please join us in prayer from your homes on Saturday, May 16 at 3pm. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date. Friends and family are encourages to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Marian's tribute page at www.BlackburnandWard.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Graveside service
Steele Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home
161 Broadway
Versailles, KY 40383-1156
(859) 873-4991
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved