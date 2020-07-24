1/
Marian E. (Levingston) Johnson
JOHNSON Marian E. (nee Levingston), Loving Mother of Simone H. Mitchell (Sandy), Adored Grandmother of 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. Ms. Johnson is also cherished in heart by a host of other loving relatives and friends. She passed July 17, 2020 at 88 years of age. Ms. Johnson is preceded in death by former Husband, Edward T. Johnson, one daughter, Demarris Bell, her parents, Mellen B. and Edna Levingston and two brothers, Mellen B. Jr. and Virgil C. Levingston. Homegoing Service will take place Saturday, July 25, 2020, Visitation 9:30 AM, Celebration of Life 10:30 AM at Greater Liberty Baptist Church ( 6209 Desmond St. Cincinnati, OH 45227). Final Rest Spring Grove Cemetery. Streaming Option for Ms. Marian Johnson available at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJQ_S5K9T5Xw--dR0X0FJeA beginning 10:30 AM. Arrangements entrusted to Thompson Hall and Jordan Funeral Home. www.halljordan.com.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Service
09:30 AM
Greater Liberty Baptist Church
JUL
25
Celebration of Life
10:30 AM
Greater Liberty Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Hall & Jordan Funeral Home
11400 Winton Rd
Forest Park, OH 45240
(513) 742-3600
