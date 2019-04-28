COSTICH Marie Zimmerman, 96, passed away on Saturday, April 20. Marie was born in Ogden, NY, on August 31, 1922, to the late Leon and Mary Zimmerman. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Emmett Rand Costich Jr. and two sons, Emmett Rand II and Peter Scott, and by her sister, Helen Stewart. Marie graduated from the University of Rochester with a BS from the School of Nursing. She was employed by Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester before giving birth to the first of six children. Among her many varied areas of service she was a Girl Scout leader, a volunteer at UK Medical Center in the Hospital Auxiliary, a longtime activist in the League of Women Voters, and a strong supporter of the ERA. She was an early member of the Environmental Commission of Lexington Urban County Government where she focused on the growth and development of Lexington. She had a passion for improving all aspects of the environment, and she introduced all of her children to recycling long before it was in vogue. She and Emmett visited many other countries and took particular pleasure in traveling to all 50 states. They were married for 60 years before Emmett's death in October of 2015. They raised six children; Emmett Rand (Sandra), Timothy Dale (Julia), Mary Linda "Molly" Costich Wilson, Peter Scott, Susan Costich Collier (Chad), and Betsy Costich Casey. When her 11 grandchildren began arriving Marie could be found knitting beautiful sweaters and blankets. She learned to quilt and passed along many of her completed projects to her grandchildren. Her 16th great- grandchild is due in early May. She would have loved this last great-grandson as much as she loved all of those she enjoyed in the late years of her long life. A private family graveside service is planned. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are suggested to the Cumberland Chapter of the Sierra Club; www.sierraclub.org or the League of Women Voters: www.lwvlexington.com. www.milwardfuneral.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary