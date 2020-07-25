wife of Bruce Hart Forsythe, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Thu, July 23, 2020. Dudley is survived by her husband, Bruce; a son, Clay Thomas Forsyth; daughter, Margaret Anne Forsythe (Joe) Showalter; four grandchildren; and four great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Mason Hart Forsythe, his wife, Susan Anderson Forsthe; and a sister, Anne Talbot Keller Morrison. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Mon, July 27at the Hinton-Turner Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 11am Tue, July 28, by Dr. Larry W. Bishop with interment in the Paris Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Saint Peter’s Episcopal Church, PO Box 27, Paris, KY 40362 or Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 US Highway 62E, Cynthiana, KY 41031. www.hintonturner.com