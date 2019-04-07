|
|
|
Marie Jones Taylor, 65, wife of William "Bill" Taylor, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019 at the Hospice Care Center. She was born November 4, 1953 in Woodford County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Mack and Bessie Smith Jones. Marie enjoyed taking care of her family, and especially the time she spent taking care of her grandchildren. She was a 1971 graduate of Woodford County High School, and a member of Pinckard Baptist Church. Marie will be lovingly remembered by her family, husband, William "Bill" Taylor, Versailles, daughter, Hope Patterson (Philip), Versailles, sons, Erik Taylor (Mysti Jackson), Versailles, Chad Taylor (Pam ), Harrodsburg, Brother, Tom Jones (Julie), Versailles, sister, Carolyn Jones, Versailles, grandchildren, Kyleigh Taylor, Leland Taylor, Bryce Patterson, Taylor Patterson, Kate Patterson, niece, Talitha Jones, nephews, Keenan Jones, and Aaron Orin. Celebration of Life Service will be held at 7:15 pm on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 5:00 pm. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Hospice of the Bluegrass, 663 Teton Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More