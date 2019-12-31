Home

BISHOP Marie M., 82, widow of H.E. Bishop, died Dec. 24, 2019 at her residence in Harrodsburg, KY. Born Jan. 8, 1937 in Lexington, KY, she was the daughter of the late Holcomb and Betsy America Holland McMillan. Mrs. Bishop had been the owner and operator of H.E. Bishop Real Estate. Survivors include three grandchildren, Chris (Charity) Bishop, David Bishop and Erica Bishop; and ten great grandchildren, Chris, Jr., Jonathan, Michael, Wyatt, Sierra, Savanna, Niesa, Everskii, Kyle, and Samantha. Funeral services will be held 2:30pm Thurs., Jan. 2 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. Burial will follow in Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be 12:30pm Thurs. until the service at the funeral home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 31, 2019
