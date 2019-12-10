|
|
|
Marie Fugazzi Manley, 88, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Homestead Nursing Home. She was born in Versailles, Kentucky on April 19, 1931 to the late Constantine and Margaret Beasley Fugazzi. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her brother, Frank Fugazzi. Marie will be lovingly remembered by her son, Clayton (Linda) Manley, Jr., Versailles, granddaughter, Jennifer Ashley Manley, Versailles, great-grandson, Logan James Renner, Versailles, and sister-in-law, Karlene Fugazzi, Lexington. Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Blackburn and Ward Funeral Home, Pastor Bobby Cairell officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 am until time of service. Memorial contributions are suggested to the , 354 Waller Ave. #110, Lexington, KY, 40504. Condolences may be left online at www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 10, 2019