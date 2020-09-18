1/
Marie Maynard, 93, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Marie was born November 7, 1926 in Fallsburg, KY to the late Jess and Ollie (Trimble) Tackett. Marie was a member of First Baptist Church of Louisa and a member of their Women's Missionary Union. She traveled to Romania as a missionary at the age of 83. Marie was a retired seamstress and was a member of the Lawrence County Homemakers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands Charles Maynard and Walter Keeton; sister Audrey Derifield Ormandy; and brother Ishmael James Tackett. Survivors include her son and daughter in law David and Rody Maynard; grandsons Charles David (Mihaela) Maynard of Louisville, KY and Jeremiah Lewis (Anna) Maynard of Rineyville, KY; great granddaughters Amisi Marie, Alexandra Grace, Addison Olivia, and Ainsley McKenna; and sister Maxina Damron. Funeral Services will be conducted Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the First Baptist Church of Louisa with Brother Chuck Price officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may visit the family on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 10:00 AM until time of service at the First Baptist Church of Louisa. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mrs. Maynard and her family.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sep. 18, 2020.
