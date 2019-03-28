PACE Marie Adams, lifelong resident of Lexington, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, March 20th. She was the daughter of Dr. Theodore L. Adams and Mary E. Brewer, of Lexington. Her first husband, Ballard P. Walden, deceased, was the father of her surviving children, Mary Walden Ware and Stephen E. Walden. Her second husband, James L. Pace, is also deceased. She is survived by sisters Nancy Adams Reed and Jane Adams Melgard as well as her six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. She was a graduate of Henry Clay H.S. and attended the University of Kentucky and the Art School of Cincinnati. A gathering to commemorate her life will be held on Sat., March 30th, from 4:00-6:00p.m., at her home 305 Irvine Rd, Lex., KY. Contributions can be made to the Sanders-Brown Center for the Aging, The Lexington KY , or to the Lexington Humane Society. The family would like to thank the staff at the Coronary Care Unit, Telemetry Unit and the Hospice of the Bluegrass at St. Joseph Hospital for their excellent care. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary