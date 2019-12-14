Home

POWERED BY

Services
Booneville Funeral Home
3450 Ky Hwy 11 North
Booneville, KY 41314
(606) 593-6289
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Phillips

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Phillips Obituary
Marie Phillips, age 97, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the Owsley County Health Care Center, in Booneville, KY. Marie was born September 27, 1922 in the Scoville Community of Booneville, KY, a daughter to the late E.B. Dooley and Virginia (Cornett) Dooley. She was the Pastor of the Scoville Church of God for 20 years, as well as a homemaker. She is survived by 2 sons; Charles (Patty) Phillips of Richmond, KY, and Harold (Wilda) Phillips of Louisville, KY, 6 daughters; Wilma (Doyle) Jackson of Trenton, OH, Brenda (Don) Combs of Independence, KY, Lana (Eddie) Isaacs of Booneville, KY, Nora Sue (Darrell) Faulkner of Antioch, TN, Sandra Phillips of Booneville, KY, and Lynnetta Davis of Columbus, IN, 1 sister; Glenna (Richard) Wilson of Panama City, FL, sister-in-law; Sue Dooley of Booneville, KY, 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, special friend; Pauline Gabbard of Booneville, KY, and many other loving family members and friends. Along with her husband of 68 years; Harvey C. Phillips, she was preceded in death by her parents; E.B. and Virginia Dooley, as well as her siblings. Visitation will be held Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Monday, December 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor Lindsey Cornett, and Pastor Floyd Johns officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery, located in the Pebworth Community of Booneville, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Beattyville Church of God, 499 Possum Hollow Rd. Beattyville, KY 41311.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Booneville Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -