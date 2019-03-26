PROVENCE Marie, (Memaw), 91, wife of the late Emory Provence, passed away on Mar. 23, 2019. Born on May 17, 1927 in Wise County, VA, the daughter of the late George and Ora Roberts. She was preceded in death by a son, Pat Provence and her grandson, Chase Provence. Marie and Emory oversaw the Junior Bowling Program for Lexington Parks and Recreation for many years. She enjoyed bowling and served as the secretary of several bowling leagues. Mama taught Sunday school for many years at Southland Evangelical Methodist Church where she was a member. Nothing made her happier than supporting her grandchildren's soccer, baseball, football and horse shows. She is survived by her children, Michael (Beverly) Provence, Brenda (Bob) Ploch, and Vicki (Gary) Madden; her daughter-in-law, Doris Provence; several siblings; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be on Wed., Mar. 27, 2019, Milward-Southland, 11:30 AM, with burial following at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Tues., Mar. 26, 2019, 5-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . www.milwardfuneral.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary