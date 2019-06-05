|
Sandra Marie Roberts, 39, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019 in Richmond, Kentucky. She was born in Georgetown, Kentucky on June 12, 1979, a daughter of Jean Gillispie and the late Mike Roberts. Sandra was a member of Central Church of God. In addition to her mother, those left to cherish her memory are her siblings, Travis (Jessica) Roberts and Michelle (Anthony) Black, all of Georgetown; and nieces and nephews, Madison Roberts, Danielle Roberts, Reagan Roberts, and Chelby Black. She is preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Elroy & Carolyn Gillispie. Visitation will be held at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 12:30pm - 2pm with service beginning at 2pm with Rev. Stan Schilffarth officiating. Burial will take place in Georgetown Cemetery with the following serving as pallbearers, Ryley Bartels, Brendan Bartels, Shane Renfro, Michelle Ritchey-Black, and Jennifer Short. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 5, 2019
