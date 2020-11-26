1/
Marie T. Smith
1925 - 2020
Marie T. Smith
December 7, 1925 - November 22, 2020
Lexington, Kentucky - Marie T. Smith, 94 yrs. old of Lexington, KY passed away peacefully at Brookdale Nursing Home in Lexington on Nov. 22, 2020. She was born in Augusta, GA on Dec. 7, 1925. She is the daughter of the late Elmer Andrew Thompson and Marie Hord Thompson Sapp. Marie was preceded in death by her loving husband Cullen B. Smith, who she married on Oct. 1, 1955 and her daughter Elaine B. Smith. Marie is survived by a nephew, Michael L. Wilson, a great niece, Gary Lynn Davenport, and numerous other relatives. Marie was a member of Central Christian Church. She was an artist and enjoyed painting, especially portraits of her family. She was an avid Bridge player and also enjoyed square dancing at many places in Kentucky. Marie was loved and will be missed by many people. Visitation will be Sat., Nov. 28, 2020, 11 AM to 12 PM, Milward-Broadway followed by a graveside service at 12:30 PM at Evergreen Memory Gardens in Bourbon County. Donations may be made to Richmond Place, Central Christian Church or Man O' War Church of God. www.milwardfuneral.com


Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 26, 2020.
