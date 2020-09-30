1/
Marilyn Burnside
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn Mills Burnside, 87, died Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Saint Joseph Hospital, Lexington, KY. She was born September 26, 1933 in Highland Parks, MI to Kenneth L. and Julia Ewing Mills. Marilyn attended Junction City High School. She was the widow of Charles Edward Burnside who died in 2018. She retired from Lexington Clinic. She was a member of Mt Freedom Baptist Church, Wilmore, KY. She is predeceased by her son, James S. Burnside, and brother, Kenneth E. Mills. She is survived by two daughters, Karen (Marlin) Taylor, Donna L. Burnside; a son, Charles K. (Beverly) Burnside; a daughter-in-law, Ellie M. Burnside; brother Michael (Jeane) Mills and former sister-in-law, Loy Geyer; eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be 1 pm, Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Stith Funeral Home, Junction City. Burial will be in Parksville Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to the service from 11 am to 1 pm. The online guestbook and Hugs from Home is available at www.stithcares.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stith Funeral Home & Family Center
506 W Shelby St
Junction City, KY 40440
(859) 854-3322
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lexington Herald-Leader

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved