Marilyn Burnside

Marilyn Mills Burnside, 87, died Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Saint Joseph Hospital, Lexington, KY. She was born September 26, 1933 in Highland Parks, MI to Kenneth L. and Julia Ewing Mills. Marilyn attended Junction City High School. She was the widow of Charles Edward Burnside who died in 2018. She retired from Lexington Clinic. She was a member of Mt Freedom Baptist Church, Wilmore, KY. She is predeceased by her son, James S. Burnside, and brother, Kenneth E. Mills. She is survived by two daughters, Karen (Marlin) Taylor, Donna L. Burnside; a son, Charles K. (Beverly) Burnside; a daughter-in-law, Ellie M. Burnside; brother Michael (Jeane) Mills and former sister-in-law, Loy Geyer; eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be 1 pm, Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Stith Funeral Home, Junction City. Burial will be in Parksville Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to the service from 11 am to 1 pm. The online guestbook and Hugs from Home is available at www.stithcares.com