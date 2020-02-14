Home

Ware Funeral Home
846 U.S. Highway 27 North
Cynthiana, KY 41031
(859) 234-4000
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home
846 U.S. Highway 27 North
Cynthiana, KY 41031
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Beaver Baptist Church
Marilyn Carroll Obituary
Marilyn Hickman Carroll, age 69, of Cynthiana, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on February 12, 2020. Born in Cynthiana, on August 18, 1950 to the late John Thomas Hickman and Vivian Fink Hickman. She was a lifelong member of Beaver Baptist Church. Marilyn worked for over thirty years at Dairy Queen and over fifteen years working with Dr. Arnold. She enjoyed spending time with family, her beloved cats, and reading. Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Bryne Carroll III Marilyn is survived by her brother, John Thomas (Myrtle) Hickman Jr. of Piqua, Ohio; two sisters, Barbara (Richard) Childers of Clay City, Kentucky and Debra (Tom) Jones of Powell, Tennessee; nieces, Alice (John) Burns, Leslie (Scott) McCoy, and Patricia (Chuck) Prugh; great-nephews, Jordan McCoy, Isaac Prugh, David Prugh and Andrew Prugh; friends, Sherry, Jennie, Jim, Rose, Sharon and Alisa as well as many other special friends. A funeral service will be conducted on Monday, February 17th at 11:00 AM at Beaver Baptist Church by Kevin Strausbaugh and Lawrence Combs. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 16th at Ware Funeral Home from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Burial will be at Beaver Baptist Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be John Burns, Scott McCoy, Chuck Prugh, Jordan McCoy, Tom Pumpelly, Jim Alexander, Jerry Lail and Dale Whitaker. Honorary pallbearers are Danny Brannock, Buddy Collins, William Horn, Monty Foley, Marty Petty, Bradley Copes and all of the members of her church family. Memorial contributions may be made to Beaver Baptist Church, 112 KY Highway 3003, Cynthiana, Kentucky 41031 or to the Gideons International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251. View and sign the guestbook at www.warefuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 14, 2020
