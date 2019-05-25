was born May 15, 1928 and passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at The Masonic Home, Shelbyville, where she received loving care from the staff. Visitation will be Monday, May 27 at Rogers Funeral Home from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. Funeral services will be at Immanuel Baptist Church on Tuesday, May 28 at 12:00 pm with Dr. Chuck Queen officiating and visitation beginning at 11:00 am. Marilyn was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved her Lord and her church. Marilyn was a homemaker, Interior Decorator for Capital Carpets and Capital Decors, and co-owner and manager of First City Properties Warehouses. She was a Charter member of Immanuel Baptist Church where she was a Deacon, long-time choir member, taught Sunday School, participated in mission trips, volunteer for Infant Resource Center and for the Christian Counseling Service. She was also a member of the Capital City Garden Club and an avid UK Wildcat Fan. Mrs. Dooley was preceded in death by her parents, Fred Speckman and Elizabeth Kummer Speckman Ellison, and was the widow of R. Norman Dooley. She is survived by her children, Stephen Dooley (Cheryl), Thomas Dooley (Mignon) and Karen Dungan (Bruce); sister, Joann Burks; grandchildren, Jena Solak (Mark), Jeremy Dooley (Tamara), Andrew Dooley (Rakhee), Bradford Dooley (Rachel), Amanda Atkins, Nicholas Dungan (Amy), Meredith Shouse (Nathaniel), and Raegan Dooley; 14 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Flowers are welcome or donations may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church, Infant Resource Center (ibcfrankfort.com/infant-resource-center) or Partners in Development (www.partnersindevelopment.org). An online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 25, 2019