ORAM Marilyn Ann "Sue" Reum, 89, wife of the late Albert Edward Oram, Jr., passed away on Mar. 6, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Edward D. and Ada F. (Snyder) Reum. She leaves ten children to cherish her memory: Albert E. Oram, III (Jennifer), Mark C. Oram, Anne K. Oram, Janis M. Faulkner, Susan O. Baker (Wayne), Elisabeth "Bitsey" Stanley (Steve), Amy L. Oram, Martha J. Oram, Thomas S. Oram (Melissa), and J. Douglas Oram; her sister, Dale R. Chapman; ten grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and her niece Lesley F. Chapman. A Celebration of Life will be held Sun., Mar. 10, 2019, 2-5 PM, Milward-Man O' War, 1509 Trent Blvd. Donations may be made in her memory to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or Bluegrass Care Navigators www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 9, 2019