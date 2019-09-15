Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Barna
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Barna

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BARNA Marion Davis passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019, in Deerfield Beach, Florida. She was 81 years old. Marion was born on March 24, 1938, in Cannelton, West Virginia, to father Harry Balcom Davis and mother Katherine McCarthy Davis. She graduated from Charleston Catholic High School, before spending time at Bowling Green State University, after which she pursued her passion for dance at American Ballet Theatre in New York City. After years as the proprietor of Lexington Academy of Dance, her career path eventually led her to adventures with the Lexington Ballet Company, the office of governor Brereton Jones, and service as ombudswoman for residents of senior communities in Central Kentucky. Marion was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, William H. Meadows II, her second husband, Paul Herbert Barna, and her brother Harry Davis. She is survived by her son, William H. Meadows III, daughter in law Elena Meadows, and granddaughters Claire and Madeline Meadows of Pembroke Pines, Florida. Plans for a memorial celebration of her life are pending, please email [email protected] for an update. Memorial donations in her honor should be directed to the https://act.alz.org.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.