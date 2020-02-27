|
|
,passed away on February 18, 2020 at the age of 91. She was born in Paris, Kentucky on June 20, 1928 to the late Elmer and Audra Robinson Byrd. She graduated from Bourbon County High School in Millersburg and from Appalachian School of Nursing in Lexington. She retired from Good Samaritan Hospital in Lexington. Marion was a member of the Trinity First Church of God.She is survived by children, Charles Gayle (Julie) and Vicki Suzanne; four grandchildren, Taryn Koch, Devin Wynn, Haley Robbins, and Brant Wilson; five great grandchildren; one great great grandchild and sister, Ruby (Bobby) Mann of Millersburg, Kentucky. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her former husband, Charles (Charlie) Wilson; Brother, Rankin Byrd (Mary), and two sisters, Pauline Soard and Barbara (Donald) Rankin. She will be interred in the Millersburg Cemetery at a later date.Please make donations to the Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation, Lexington, KY. Arrangements were entrusted to the Lusk-McFarland Funeral Home, 1120 Main St., Paris, KY. The online guestbook is at www.Lusk-McFarland.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 27, 2020