89, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Born September 9, 1930 in Carlisle, Kentucky the only child of the late Marion Custer Blair, Sr. and Bernice Darnall Blair, Custer was a 1948 graduate of Carlisle High School and a member of the Kentucky National Guard. Following the untimely death of his father in 1949, he took over the family business, M.C. Blair Insurance Agency. For nearly 70 years, his agency has been providing personal and commercial coverage to the people of Nicholas County and surrounding areas. In addition, he has represented Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance since 1950, and later became a partner in the Millersburg Insurance Agency. He was a member of the Independent Insurance Agents of Kentucky, dedicating much of his life to his business, and enjoyed both his agency and his client relationships until his death. A faithful member of the Carlisle Presbyterian Church, it served as a source of great joy throughout his life. Music was a beloved passion and he sang in the church choir every Sunday. Deeply involved in all facets of the church, he was an elder and held the office of treasurer for over 60 years. Custer served on the Board of Directors for the Deposit Bank of Carlisle and the Paris Stockyards, was a past President of the Carlisle Rotary Club, a life member of the University of Kentucky Alumni Association and a University of Kentucky Henry Stites Barker Fellow. He was predeceased by his wife, Caroline Proctor Wood Blair. Custer & Caroline Proc shared many interests and passions, especially traveling with their family to University of Kentucky sporting events and spending precious time with their grandchildren. He lived the last two years of his life at The Willows at Hamburg in Lexington. He stayed very active until his death, enjoying their parties, field trips and activities. The family wishes to express deep gratitude to the Willows staff for their exceptional care and friendship. He is survived by his two children, Proctor Wood Blair (Sara Jim) and Beth Blair Mercer (Brian), both of Lexington; five grandchildren, Amanda Blair Milward (Jeff), Stacy Blair Forrester (Rob), Blair McIntyre Mercer, Proctor Wood Mercer and Benjamin King Mercer; and three great-grandchildren, Mary Carter Milward, Harrison Proctor Milward and Callihan Williams Forrester. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 1pm at the Carlisle Presbyterian Church. A Reception will follow at The Neal Welcome Center, 108 W. Main Street, Carlisle, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that expressions of sympathy be made to the Carlisle Presbyterian Church, 330 N. Broadway, Carlisle, Kentucky, 40311. Arrangements are under the direction of Mathers-Gaunce Funeral Home. www.mathersgaunce.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 16, 2020