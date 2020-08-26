Marion Williams

Marion Wesley Williams, 79, widower of Barbara Jo Lowery Williams, died Saturday, August 22, 2020 at St. Joseph Jessamine. He was born in Nicholasville, Kentucky on February 22, 1941 to the late Frank Stanley Williams and Mary Belle Holman Williams. Marion was the owner of Williams Manufacturing, an Army Veteran, member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church and he always enjoyed being involved with Youth Sports in Jessamine County. Survivors include a son, Joe Shannon Williams grandchildren, Kassi Williams, Whitney Williams, Katie Williams, Wesley Williams, Timberly Towles and Ashley Wayne, and great grandchildren, Abigail Wright, Jayson Tuggle, Evan Tuggle, Addison Bain, Chloe Laduke, Layla Amosson, Declan Wright and Karlee Gillispie. He was preceded in death by two sons, Steven Wesley Williams, and Marion Shelby Williams, and granddaughter, Breanna Williams. Services will be 1:00 PM, Friday, August 28, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Bro. Jay Webb, and Chaplain DeWayne Brewer officiating. Visitation from 11:00 AM until time of service at the funeral home. Bearers will be Danny Stocker, Mike Hammond, Christopher Pope, Bobby Estes, David Noe, and Stuart Bruner. Honorary Bearers will be the Former and Present Deacons of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.