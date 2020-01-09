|
McDANIEL Marjorie "Louise" Current, 95, passed away on January 7, 2020 in Hendersonville, TN. Louise was born on June 2, 1924 in Lexington, KY. She is preceded in death by her husband John W. McDaniel, Jr., parents Roy & Irene Current, siblings Marie Roche, Jimmy Current, Ray Current, Carolyn Smith and Bob Current. She is survived by children Linda (Earl) Harrison, Havre, MT, William (Glynda) McDaniel, Hendersonville, TN and John Andrew McDaniel, Gainesville, FL. Five Grandchildren, Tiffany (Doug) Cook, Victoria(Zach) Smith, Casey, Stephen(Ali) and Jason McDaniel. Four Great Grandchildren, Austin and Kody Heaton, Gabrielle and Phoenix Smith. Sister-in-laws Marlene and Pat Current, and a host of nieces and nephews. Louise graduated from Henry Clay High School and was a member of the singing group the Rhythmettes, with her sister Marie and the Ham sisters (Dot & Polly). They performed around Lexington for various groups during WWII. She met the love of her life John while working at Hart's Drug Store and they married on November 6, 1943 at Ft. Knox, KY. They lived in various places with the military in the US and Germany with Louise taking an active role in the social activities of the Officers Wives Club. During these years, Louise developed a love of bowling and bingo. She bowled on various leagues for over 40 years. She played bingo up until her death. She and John were avid travelers and had the opportunity to travel around the world during their time with the military and afterwards. They retired to Winter Park, FL where she resided for 37 years. She was an active member of First Christian Church of Winter Park until she moved to Hendersonville, TN in 2006. No matter where she was, Kentucky was always home. Visitation will be Friday, January 10, 2020 at Milward-Broadway location from 5-8pm. Funeral Services will be Saturday, January 11th at 10:30am with burial at Lexington Cemetery. Family and Friends to serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , Lexington, KY or the . www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 9, 2020