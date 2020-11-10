1/
Marjorie Grove Easley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
passed from this earth peacefully on November 6, 2020 at her daughter's home in Georgetown, Kentucky. She was 98. Marjorie was born in Lexington, Kentucky on August 2, 1922, the youngest child of Bruce and Jenny Cropper. Marjorie had an exciting life, traveling the world as an Air Force wife. While living in Paris, her family enjoyed the sites of many European countries. Marjorie was a beauty - as much in her heart as in her outward appearance. She was a devoted mother, a great listener and a woman of many talents. She loved the newness of Spring, the colors of Fall and all of nature's beauty. For those who knew and moved Margie, we will remember her fondness for people, travel, books, lemon meringue pie and loving her family. She is survived by her daughters Barbara Cooper of Indian Wells, California, Debra (Bob) Van Arsdall of Georgetown, Kentucky and Vicki (Pat) Murphy of St. Augustine, Florida; in addition to her six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded by two wonderful husbands, Robert Grove and Chester Harold Easley and family. Heaven is blessed again. We are so grateful that we had her for ninety-eight amazing years. Prior to a private life celebration, she will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery, next to her husband Bob. If you would like to remember Marjorie, please make a contribution to First United Methodist Church, 200 West High Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507. We especially want to recognize all of the wonderful caregivers at the Cynthiana office of Bluegrass Care Navigators. Arrangements in care of Johnson's Funeral Home.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lexington Herald-Leader

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved