passed from this earth peacefully on November 6, 2020 at her daughter's home in Georgetown, Kentucky. She was 98. Marjorie was born in Lexington, Kentucky on August 2, 1922, the youngest child of Bruce and Jenny Cropper. Marjorie had an exciting life, traveling the world as an Air Force wife. While living in Paris, her family enjoyed the sites of many European countries. Marjorie was a beauty - as much in her heart as in her outward appearance. She was a devoted mother, a great listener and a woman of many talents. She loved the newness of Spring, the colors of Fall and all of nature's beauty. For those who knew and moved Margie, we will remember her fondness for people, travel, books, lemon meringue pie and loving her family. She is survived by her daughters Barbara Cooper of Indian Wells, California, Debra (Bob) Van Arsdall of Georgetown, Kentucky and Vicki (Pat) Murphy of St. Augustine, Florida; in addition to her six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded by two wonderful husbands, Robert Grove and Chester Harold Easley and family. Heaven is blessed again. We are so grateful that we had her for ninety-eight amazing years. Prior to a private life celebration, she will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery, next to her husband Bob. If you would like to remember Marjorie, please make a contribution to First United Methodist Church, 200 West High Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507. We especially want to recognize all of the wonderful caregivers at the Cynthiana office of Bluegrass Care Navigators. Arrangements in care of Johnson's Funeral Home.