MAY 2, 1926 - MAY 24, 2020 PICKERING Marjorie Hall Jouett, 94, passed away peacefully in her sleep May 24, 2020 at her residence in Laguna Hills, California. She was born on May 2, 1926 in Georgetown, Kentucky and is preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Marjorie Hall. Margie is a graduate of the University of Kentucky where she was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta. Marjorie met and later married the love of her life, William "Pick" Pickering after moving to Orange County, California. Pick shared and supported her many interests including music, travel, dancing, Al-Anon of Southern California and her passion for tap dancing. She impacted the lives of everyone who knew her for her unconditional love, especially her students and staff at the Hall School of Dancing. Marjorie is survived by her three children, Richard Hall Jouett (Jeanne) of Lexington, Kentucky, Bee Jouett (Laurie Levine) of Medford, Massachusetts, and Susan Penn Jouett of Laguna Niguel, California, stepson Bradley Pickering (Cynthia) of Pasadena, Florida and two grandchildren, Lindsey Brandon Jouett of Bellevue, Washington and Jack Hall Jouett of Charlottesville, Virginia. Other loved ones who were special to her included five cousins, extended family and friends. In honoring Marjorie's wishes, her ashes will be scattered over the Pacific Ocean near the site of her wedding ceremony with Pick at Victoria Beach, California. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be scheduled later when deemed safe to gather. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to your favorite charity. We are all grateful for the loving and dedicated care from daughter Susan.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 31, 2020.