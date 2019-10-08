|
Marjorie Peel Stinnett, 91, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Mayfair Manor in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born in Jessamine County, Kentucky on August 28, 1928 to the late Luther and Virgie Sanders Peel and the last of their eight children to pass. She is survived by three children, Gary (Peggy) Stinnett, Thomas (Sarah) Stinnett, and Mary Ann McKinney, grandchildren, Stephanie Buchenroth, Katie Seybold, Tonya Laird, Ashley McKinney, Dorian Craig Stinnett, Shelby Lynn Stinnett, Kelli Dawn Stinnett, great-grandchildren, Garrett Ogden, Kristin Ogden, Zachary Seybold, Zoey Seybold, Cody Buchenroth, A.J. Buchenroth, Weslyn McKinney ,Jacob Laird, Audrey McKinney, Noah McKinney, Brixton McKinney, Bryce Stinnett, Alysha Stinnett, Tierany Lewis, Kelsye Lewis and Nolan Stinnett, great-great grandchildren, Gaitlin Ogden and Layne Larry McKinney. Besides her parents and siblings she was preceded in death by a grandson, Shannon McKinney, a great-grandson, Landen White and a son in law, Larry McKinney. Services will be 12:00 PM, Thursday at Betts & West Funeral Home with Dr. John Sanders officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery. Serving as Casket Bearers will be grandsons and great-grandsons. Visitation will be 5-8:00PM, Wednesday at the funeral home. Online guestbook www.BettsandWestfuneralhome
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 8, 2019