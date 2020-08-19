1/1
Marjorie Vance Baker
96, passed away on August 16, 2020 she was born on December 28, 1923 in Lexington to the late Rector and Ora Vance. She worked as a LPN for many years, and was loved by everyone she knew. Marjorie is survived by her children, Phyllis (Wayne) Stafford, Patricia Ransdell, and David (Linda) Baker; 8 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and 19 great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Alfonso Baker; and one grandchild. Funeral services will be at 2PM Friday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home – Main Street. Visitation will be from 5-8PM Thursday at the funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Lexington Cemetery.


Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
(859) 252-6767
