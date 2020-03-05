|
WALDEN Marjorie, 98, widow of William H. Walden, passed away Tues., March 3, 2020 at her home. Born in Dorchester, MA to the late George Washington and Ida Sullivan Smith she was a veteran of the US Marine Corps; a retired teacher and guidance councelor for many years; and a member of St. Luke Catholic Church in Nicholasville. She is survived by her children, Joe (Gui) Walden and Cheryl Joubert; four grandchildren and five great grandchildren. There will be a visitation 5-8 PM Sat., March 7, 2020 at Kerr Brothers-Harrodsburg Rd. A funeral mass will be held 12:00 PM Wed., March 11, 2020 at St. Luke Catholic Church, 304 S. Main St., Nicholasville, KY.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 5, 2020