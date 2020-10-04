1/
Mark Ansel Watts
Mark Ansel Watts 55, husband of Robin Boyd Watts, passed away, Monday, September 28, 2020. He was retired from Clark Energy as Foreman ,after 26 years of service. He is also survived by his mother, Evelyn Hudson Watts; son Justin Mark (Whitley Anne) Watts; daughter Rebecca Lopez (fiance' Steven Bricknell); sister Angie (Jerry) Miller, Parrish, Fl; brother Mike Watts, Winchester; 8 grandchildren: Weylin Mark, Bailey Brooke, Coleman Avery, Coleman Allen, Leland Wyatt, and Skylar Mae Watts, Zane Lopez and Stetson Bricknell; special brothers-in-law, Joe, Randy and Steven Boyd; also many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his father, John Kenneth Watts; brothers John Stephen and David "Tony" Watts. Graveside service will be on Friday, Oct. 2 at Winchester Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Richard Tyree, Preston Nolan, Virgil Hill, Steven Bricknell, Jerry Miller, Mike Watts, Charlie Pasley and Jerry Hale Honorary pallbearers, Three Cross Baptist Mission and members of Clark Co. Co-Op workers. Rolan G. Taylor Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 4, 2020.
