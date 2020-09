Mark C. Miller, 57, husband of Stephanie Buffin Miller, passed away Monday, September 21,2020 in his home surrounded by his family and his best friend. He was born in Rochester, NewYork on January 30, 1963. Mark was the owner and operator of Lockmasters, Inc. During hiscareer, Mark was one of the first certified Professional Safe Technicians, Hall of Fame memberof the Safe and Vault Technicians Association and the Philadelphia Award Winner. Heestablished Friends of Savta Auction, which raised over $500,000.00 for Savta education. Marktraveled across the world teaching safe classes. He was truly an ambassador to the SecurityProfessional Industry. High School and College students were always welcomed during thesummer at Lockmasters, where they could learn real life business and working skills. Mark'shumanity was obvious to his community, he loved to give and help those in need.Mark loved to spoil his daughters. He enjoyed traveling and spending time on his houseboat.He had a love for nice cars and car racing.In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Madeline Grae Miller and McKenzie LaneMiller; his sister, Sandra Miller Sheldon, his mother in law, Linda Maynard Brewer, his mother,Erika Mader Miller and his father, James Clayton Miller. Mark is preceded in death by hisgrandmother, Grey Benson Tate and his grandfather, Harry Clayton Miller.A Gathering of Family and Friends will be Friday, September 25, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM atThe Kentucky Castle 230 Pisgah Pike, Versailles, KY 40383. A Celebration of Life Service willfollow at 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the NicholasvilleSalvation Army 205 South First Street, Suite 103, Nicholasville, KY 40356 or the WoodfordCounty Humane Society 265 Thomas Ln, Versailles, KY 40383. Online condolences may be madeat www.clarklegacycenter.com