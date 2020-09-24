Mark C. Miller, 57, husband of Stephanie Buffin Miller, passed away Monday, September 21,
2020 in his home surrounded by his family and his best friend. He was born in Rochester, New
York on January 30, 1963. Mark was the owner and operator of Lockmasters, Inc. During his
career, Mark was one of the first certified Professional Safe Technicians, Hall of Fame member
of the Safe and Vault Technicians Association and the Philadelphia Award Winner. He
established Friends of Savta Auction, which raised over $500,000.00 for Savta education. Mark
traveled across the world teaching safe classes. He was truly an ambassador to the Security
Professional Industry. High School and College students were always welcomed during the
summer at Lockmasters, where they could learn real life business and working skills. Mark's
humanity was obvious to his community, he loved to give and help those in need.
Mark loved to spoil his daughters. He enjoyed traveling and spending time on his houseboat.
He had a love for nice cars and car racing.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Madeline Grae Miller and McKenzie Lane
Miller; his sister, Sandra Miller Sheldon, his mother in law, Linda Maynard Brewer, his mother,
Erika Mader Miller and his father, James Clayton Miller. Mark is preceded in death by his
grandmother, Grey Benson Tate and his grandfather, Harry Clayton Miller.
A Gathering of Family and Friends will be Friday, September 25, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at
The Kentucky Castle 230 Pisgah Pike, Versailles, KY 40383. A Celebration of Life Service will
follow at 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Nicholasville
Salvation Army 205 South First Street, Suite 103, Nicholasville, KY 40356 or the Woodford
County Humane Society 265 Thomas Ln, Versailles, KY 40383. Online condolences may be made
at www.clarklegacycenter.com