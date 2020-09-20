TURNER Mark R., of Florence, KY passed away unexpectedly at age 64 on Thursday, September 10, 2020 in his home. Mark retired from working as a security supervisor for TSA and was a United States Airforce veteran. He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Alma McMullen and his sister, Melinda. Survived to mourn his loss are his loving daughters, Melinda Turner-Avilez, Angella Turner, and Dianna (Joseph) Mullins; mother, Joyce Slaton; brother, Bryan (Kathy) Turner; beloved grandchildren, Shyan, Hailey, Piper, Jackson, and Elyana; great-grandchild, Theo; life-long friend, Lavonne Thomas; and many other friends and relatives who will cherish his memory. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 2:00PM until 5:00 PM at David's Fork Baptist Church, 3245 N. Cleveland Rd, Lexington, KY 40516.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store