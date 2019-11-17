|
Mark W. Wickline, 50, passed away on Nov. 13 at his residence. He was born on August 4, 1969 in Lexington KY to Donald and Lynell Wickline. He is survived by his parents; siblings, Heather Wickline, and Richard Wickline; his niece, Savannah Lynell Parsons; childhood friend, Mike Williams; other numerous friends; and his loyal companion, Jaxson. Mark was a loving and loyal son, brother and friend, who tried his best at everything he did. Funeral services will be held at 2PM Monday Nov. 18, 2019 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home – Main Street with visitation from 12PM until the time of service Monday at the funeral home. Entombment will be private in Bluegrass Memorial Gardens.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 17, 2019