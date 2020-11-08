CAMPBELL Marlene Kays, passed away Tuesday, October 20 in Gilroy, California at 78 years old. She was the devoted mother of Brian Campbell and Christy Campbell Sala and dearest grandmother of Sahara and Fiona Sala. A Celebration of Life will be held in Lexington later in the Spring when the tiger lilies, which she adored, are in bloom. There will also be a graveside service at Lexington Cemetery following the Celebration. At this time, and in lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Lexington Humane Society (https://www.lexingtonhumanesociety.org/
). Marlene grew up in Lexington and graduated from Lafayette High School in 1960, where she was a proud member of the National Honor Society, BETA Club, Dutch Club, and was a Charmette. She had a lovely voice and later sang in a Lexington choir. She retired in 2016 from the Bluegrass Community and Technical College System. In 2017 she moved to Morgan Hill California to spend her retirement years with her grandkids, whom she dearly loved and was lovingly devoted. When she was not participating in their daily activities, they enjoyed walking the beaches of Monterey. Marlene wore many hats and never shied away from a challenge, or a new learning opportunity; though, often when confronted with a board game she would complain she that could not remember how to play, then proceed to win every round! She was always on the go, but whenever caught sitting still she was frequently engaged with a jigsaw or crossword puzzle. Marlene leaves behind many friends, some from grade school. She belonged to a prayer group and remained true to her lifelong Christian beliefs. Her quick wit and caring smile were a pleasure to all who knew her. She was genuine and generous and a lovely lady who is greatly missed.