ROWE Marlene Pelfrey, 83, widow of William Anderson Rowe, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019. Born in Bardstown, KY on November 29, 1935 she was the daughter of the late Jennie Brown and William B. Pelfrey. She was a member of Revival Tabernacle. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, three children, Wanda Jessup (Byron), Wayne Rowe (Savana), Donna Duggins (Danny); six grandchildren, Gary Jessup, Mark Jessup, Wes Rowe, Lindsey Prather, Kyle Johnson, Kurt Johnson; five great-grandchildren, Wyatt Rowe, Liam Rowe, Will Prather, Emma Claire Prather, and Makenna Johnson. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Diane Rowe Ingram. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Kerr Brothers- Harrodsburg Rd. Burial will follow at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 5, 2019
