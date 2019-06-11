AUSTIN Marlon W., was a wit. He was talented in all arenas: cooking, visual arts, photography, and writing. He helped establish The Imperial Court of Kentucky. Marlon loved fiercely, cats and humans alike. He was a devoted caregiver to his dear mother. Marlon passed away Saturday, June 8th, at home in Lexington. He leaves behind his mother and step-father, Betty & Kenneth Eaves; his beloved sister, Cathy Austin-Frey and her husband, Jeff Frey; his niece and nephew-in-law, Jessica Frey & Max Eddy; an extended family of Coffmans, Hendersons, Austins, and Eaveses; and his many dear friends. Marlon's great spirit and presence will be sorely missed. But he will live on in our tales of him... for he is worthy of many a yarn. In lieu of a memorial or flowers, please consider seeing a movie at the Kentucky Theatre and donating to Lexington's Wurlitzer Theater Organ Restoration Project (PO Box 141, Lexington, KY 40588, lextheaterpipes.org) Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary