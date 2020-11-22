1/1
Marquerite Sterling Brookins
1925 - 2020
Louisville, Kentucky - Marguerite Sterling Brookins, 95, of Louisville, Ky, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 surrounded by family.
She was a dedicated member of Third Christian Church for over 50 years and an retired teacher assistant at the Jefferson County Public Schools with a service of 20 years.
She born June 26, 1925 in Lexington, KY, the daughter of the late Katie Mae and Minor Sterling, Sr. She was married to Anderson James Brookins of Atlanta, GA, who preceded her in death.
She is survived by her four sons, Fredrick (Mamie) of Dallas, TX., Walter (Betty) of Dallas, TX., Robert (Karen) of Louisville, KY. And Kenneth (Beverly) of Atlanta, GA.; grandson/son, Cecil (Latishawa); 7other grandchildren; sister, Jean Whitely of Detroit, MI.; brother, Hugh Sterling of Lexington, KY, and a host of family and friends.
A private family funeral will be held at A. D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home.
Online condolences: www.adporters.com



Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 22, 2020.
