Ransdell Funeral Chapel
345 E. Lexington St.
Harrodsburg, KY 40330
(859) 734-4317
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Ransdell Funeral Chapel
345 E. Lexington St.
Harrodsburg, KY 40330
Memorial service
Following Services
Ransdell Funeral Chapel
345 E. Lexington St.
Harrodsburg, KY 40330
Marsha Freeman Leavell


Marsha Freeman Leavell
Marsha Freeman Leavell Obituary
Marsha Freeman Leavell, 70 years old, passed away February 1, 2019. She was born on December 30, 1948 to the late Robinson Carol ("RC") Freeman and Rosalind Donovan Freeman. She was a loving mother, sister, daughter, grandmother and friend to many. She held a passion for all animals, notably horses and dogs, caring for and raising many during her lifetime. She was a 1966 graduate of Danville High School in Danville, Kentucky. Survivors include her son, Mark T. Hurst, (Natasha), her son, Clay Leavell (Sarah), and her daughter, Carol Barr (Andy); her sister, Brenda Freeman Kuhn; and grandchildren, Freeman Hurst, Patton Hurst, Gray Leavell, Ashby Leavell, Abbott Leavell, Eleanor Barr and Mary Clay Barr. Visitation will be 1-3 PM, Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at the Ransdell Funeral Chapel, Harrodsburg, Kentucky at 345 East Lexington Street, followed by a short Memorial Service. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.ransdellfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 5, 2019
