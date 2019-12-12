|
Marshall Graves Hall, 69, loving husband to Diane Stroud Hall, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019 in Georgetown, Kentucky. He was born on June 30, 1950 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Donald Marshall Hall and Geneva Louise Graves Hall. Marshall was employed by the US Post Service, a veteran of the US Army, and a member of Southland Christian Church. He loved music and spending time with his family. Along with his wife Diane, he is survived by sons, Carter (Lauren) Hall of Stamping Ground, Kentucky and Connor Hall of Nashville, Tennessee; brothers, John (Beverly) Hall of Lexington, Kentucky and Don Hall of Georgetown, Kentucky; sisters, Brenda (Tommy) Sageser of Georgetown, Kentucky and Nancy (Tom) Ridge of Stamping Ground, Kentucky. Marshall is also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins. Memorial visitation will be Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 12:00pm-2:00pm at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home. Service will begin at 2:00pm including military honors and the following will officiate, Minister Dan Jackson, Dr. Steve Hadden, Brother Dale Stowe, and also his sons, Connor Hall and Carter Hall, will participate in the service. Fond memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 12, 2019