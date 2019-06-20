|
|
Martha Anne Hamilton Brady 8/12/1956 - 6/20/2018 Precious daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. Beloved wife, mama, and grandma. You told us goodbye, leaving us with a heavy heart. We remember you and cry. But we know you have a bright new start, pain free, whole, in paradise on high. We know that Jesus is with you, Our Lord, so sweet and kind. So why do we stay blue, when in Heaven, someday, we will find You again, and never have to say "adieu." Your family: parents, Bobby and Billie Hamilton, sister, Wanda Huffstetler (Rick), brothers, Linwood Hamilton (Rhonda), Robby Hamilton (Shelley). Husband, Bill Brady, son, Chad Brady (Amber), daughter, Stacey Scott (Wes), and seven grandchildren.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 20, 2019