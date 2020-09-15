61 of Mt. Vernon, passed from this life on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at her home. She was born in Lincoln County, KY on August 23, 1959 the daughter of Robert Lee and Cordie Marie Gibbons Byrd. She was a homemaker and was of the Pentecostal Faith. She enjoyed collecting, crafts, and flowers. There will be a visitation Tuesday, September 15 from 12:00 to 2:00 PM at Dowell & Martin Funeral Home with cremation following. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com
or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook page to view Ms. Renner’s online obituary.