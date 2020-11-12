Martha Carol WarthAugust 7, 1938 - November 5, 2020Lexington, Kentucky - Martha Carol Warth, born August 7, 1938 to Carl and Margaret Weddle, passed away on November 5, 2020. She was born in Richmond, Ky and lived most of her life in Lexington, Ky. She is survived by her son, David Warth (Deanna), daughter, Diane Montgomery, granddaughter, Emily Montgomery, and sister, Julia Weddle. Cremation was chosen by her request. There will be no service or memorial. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Meals on Wheels.