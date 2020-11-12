1/
Martha Carol Warth
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha Carol Warth
August 7, 1938 - November 5, 2020
Lexington, Kentucky - Martha Carol Warth, born August 7, 1938 to Carl and Margaret Weddle, passed away on November 5, 2020. She was born in Richmond, Ky and lived most of her life in Lexington, Ky. She is survived by her son, David Warth (Deanna), daughter, Diane Montgomery, granddaughter, Emily Montgomery, and sister, Julia Weddle. Cremation was chosen by her request. There will be no service or memorial. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Meals on Wheels.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Care Cremation
1014 EASTLAND DR
Lexington, KY 40505
859-388-9442
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved