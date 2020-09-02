1/1
Martha Claire Hennessey Steele
STEELE Martha Claire Hennessey, passed away peacefully on Sun, Aug 30, 2020. She was 91. She is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Dr. Earl L. Steele. Survivors include her 6 children - Karl Steele (Julie Keller), Kevin Steele (Susan), Lisa Steele, and Colleen Steele, all of Lexington, KY; Robert Steele (Tonya) of Midway, KY; and Karen Nelson (Chris) of Wilder, KY; 4 grandsons - Kristopher (Taylor) Steele, Kyle Steele, Joseph Steele, and Jonathan Nelson; and siblings - Mary Elizabeth Michaud of Eugene, OR and Tom Hennessey of Camillus, NY. She was born in Ontario, NY and raised in Cortland, NY. She worked in the Physics Department at Cornell University, where she met Earl, then a Phd student. They married on the campus of Cornell, and lived in Phoenix, AZ and Newport Beach, CA before settling in Lexington where Dr. Steele was a professor at U.K. in the EE Department. Martha was an active member of the Catholic Newman Center / Holy Spirit Parish for over 40 years. She is a polio survivor which she contracted while pregnant with her second child. She is most remembered for her kindness, warmth, and welcoming spirit expressed by her smile and twinkling eyes, all shining through even in her final years living with Alzheimer's disease. Many thanks to her caretakers over that past decade, most recently our warm-hearted friends at Sayre Christian Village. A private funeral service is being held Thu 9/3/20 at the UK Newman Center and it WILL BE LIVE-STREAMED. Music will begin Thu1:20pm with mass at 1:30. Please join us online if you'd like. To access the live-streamed funeral : - Go to YouTube and search Catholic Wildcats for our Catholic Wildcats YouTube Channel - Or use this link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZCNv6PnFvZbnTr6TpCEEUw In lieu of flowers, please donate to Holy Spirit Parish/ Newman Center, 320 Rose Lane, Lex., KY 40508, uknewman.com/give, or the local chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, 2808 Palumbo Dr. #205, Lex., KY 40509. www.milwardfuneral.com

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sep. 2, 2020.
